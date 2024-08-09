Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

