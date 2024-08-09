Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,119,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

