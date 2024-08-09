Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

