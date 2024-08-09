Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

NOW stock opened at $796.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $754.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

