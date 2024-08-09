Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $135,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $135,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,191.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,256. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

