Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

