Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TTE opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

