Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %
TTE opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.