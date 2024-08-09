Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 177,184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $729,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.