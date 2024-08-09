Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 763 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.