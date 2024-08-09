Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 763 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.