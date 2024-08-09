Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 845 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 93,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 87,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

