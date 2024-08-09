SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $68.00 at Scotiabank

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8,523.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

