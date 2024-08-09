Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Snap by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.