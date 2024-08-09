Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Snap by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

