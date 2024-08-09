Snap-on Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.86 (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.8 %

Snap-on stock opened at $273.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

