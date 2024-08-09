Snehal Patel Acquires 5,500 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,919,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $23,835.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Snehal Patel purchased 174,825 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,997.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.