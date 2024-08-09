SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 4.2% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 9,528,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 47,103,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

