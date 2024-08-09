SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $12.27. SolarWinds shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 251,403 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 156,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 28.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

