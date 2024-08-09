Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SWX opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

