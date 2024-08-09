SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLRN stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

