SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $78,793,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 654,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,385,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 636,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.