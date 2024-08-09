SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $224.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

