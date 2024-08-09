SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,137,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,885,258 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $23.27.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 204,959 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

