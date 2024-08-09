SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,231,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $62.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

