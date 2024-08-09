SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $462.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

