Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

SPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

