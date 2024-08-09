Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $36,938,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 953,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Up 0.0 %

SQSP stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -883.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Insider Activity

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 3,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $155,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,879 shares of company stock worth $16,917,678. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.