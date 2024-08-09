Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $107.91 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

