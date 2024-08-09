StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 4,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.40.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
