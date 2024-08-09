StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 4,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

