Suncor Energy Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.96.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at C$54.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.41. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

