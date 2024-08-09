Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

RUN stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

