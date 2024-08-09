Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

