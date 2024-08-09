Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.