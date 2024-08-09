Susquehanna Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $135.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

TTD stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

