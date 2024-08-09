Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) were down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 180,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 363,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Synairgen Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of -2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

