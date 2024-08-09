Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

SYNA stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

