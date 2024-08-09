Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $100.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

SYNA stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

