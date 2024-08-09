Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

SNPS opened at $515.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.35.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

