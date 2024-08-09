Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.33. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 718,116 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $898.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

