Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $43.39

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.39, but opened at $39.14. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 763,030 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $36,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,836.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 389,632 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 298,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $8,018,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

