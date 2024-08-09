Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 39.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,833 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

