Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $10.02 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

