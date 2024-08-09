Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.64. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 366,183 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

