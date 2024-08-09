TD Cowen Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.91.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

