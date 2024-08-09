Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a PE ratio of 562.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

