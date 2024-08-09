Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,096 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $23,391.36.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.