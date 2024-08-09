Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Thomas Mckinley Purchases 7,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,252.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.