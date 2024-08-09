Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -84.2%.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

