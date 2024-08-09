Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) PT Raised to $47.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $47.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern University bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $491,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $18,294,000.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

