Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

