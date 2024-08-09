Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $198.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average of $190.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

