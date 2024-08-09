TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $22,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

